Sixers star Tobias Harris' game-winner earns him big props from Lakers legend

Harris' game-winner earns him big props from NBA legend

Tobias Harris drained a game-winning jumper in the final seconds of Wednesday's 107-106 Sixers win over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers nearly gave the game away down the stretch after leading by double digits late in the fourth, so it was doubly satisfying when Harris' jumper found twine.

And at least one NBA legend was watching the game from home.

In the minutes after the dramatic ending, Lakers great Magic Johnson took to Twitter and, in his patented Magic Johnson Twitter Voice, gave Harris - and the Sixers! - some seriously high praise on the social media platform:

That was the most exciting NBA game this season! Tobias Harris hit the game winning shot for the Sixers and finished with 24 points. MVP candidate Embiid had 28. I wouldn’t be surprised if these two teams were in the NBA Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 28, 2021

The moves made by Sixers President Daryl Morey — signing Danny Green, Dwight Howard, and Seth Curry — have made the Sixers a championship caliber team. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 28, 2021

Coach Doc Rivers has Tobias Harris playing at a high level once again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 28, 2021

Yes, Magic! Yes!

The guy might tweet like NBA Perd Hapley, but it's pretty neat to see the Sixers getting this kind of recognition from one of the league's most recognizable voices, particularly after the abject disaster that was last season.

Wednesday night's win was a big step for a team that absolutely should have championship aspirations. Its best player, Joel Embiid, had another hugely productive night. Its second-best player, Ben Simmons, played one of his most complete games of the season. And its third-best player, Tobias Harris, drained big shots repeatedly, including the biggest of them all.

Johnson is right: Doc Rivers has truly rekindled Harris' career after a miserable 2019-20 campaign, and the wing is having a borderline All-Star start to the year.

What a time to be a Sixers fan.