Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game.

His numbers in the 2021-22 season were fantastic. He led the league in scoring (30.6 points per game) and averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Embiid was the first big man to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 and the first big man to average 30 points in a season since Moses Malone in 1982. For all of that, he finished second in MVP voting.

NBC Sports put together a list of the top 20 players in the league, and Embiid is ranked fifth behind Nikola Jokic, who was ranked fourth:

There’s an argument that Embiid should’ve been MVP the last two seasons. It’s hard to argue that given his production, but unfortunately Nikola Jokic still exists. Can he finally get over the MVP hump in 2022-23? Will Embiid be healthy enough in the playoffs to take his team past the second round? Regardless of how those questions are answered, Embiid is a top-five player in basketball.

Until Embiid can overcome Jokic in the MVP battle, it looks like The Joker will finish ahead of the big fella in a majority of the player rankings around the league.

