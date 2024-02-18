Sixers star Joel Embiid gives thoughts on 2024 NBA dunk contest

The dunk contest featured another win for former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung. The dunking dynamo was on a two-way deal with the Sixers in the 2022-23 season before he signed with the Orlando Magic and represented Orlando’s G League team, the Osceola Magic.

McClung won his second consecutive dunk contest on Saturday after he completed a big dunk over NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. He earned a score of 50 besting Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the process.

Afterward, Sixers star Joel Embiid chimed in on the dunk contest. Other than McClung and a big dunk by New York’s Jacob Toppin, the dunk contest was a bit underwhelming.

I’m a professional hater but I’m not hating when I say I could win the dunk contest with these scores but not sure the knees would allow it lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2024

Embiid should probably never think about participating in the dunk contest when considering his knee injury history, but there have been big men who have competed in the contest. Big men such as Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin, and Andre Drummond, for example, have competed and maybe Embiid could do so at some point in his career.

