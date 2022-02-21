Sixers star Joel Embiid has conversation with Hall of Famer Kevin McHale

The All-Star game is always a time for some of the league’s best players to get together and have some fun. It is a time when players can let loose as there is not any pressure to win a game or anything like that.

It is also a time for players to learn from the all-time greats. A lot of Hall of Famers descend upon All-Star weekend regularly, but in 2022, there are even more of those types of players this time around.

Considering it is the NBA’s 75th anniversary, the league’s top 75 players in the history of the game were in Cleveland on Sunday to take photos. Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was able to talk to Hall of Famer Kevin McHale who undoubtedly has a wealth of knowledge to pass on to the big fella.

Some seriously skilled big men! Joel Embiid x Kevin Mchale#NBAAllStar #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/UQ9WXfLMwb — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 20, 2022

Embiid is leading the Sixers back to the top of the East despite a lot of adversity they had to face and him being around a guy like McHale could do wonders for the MVP frontrunner.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

One thought on every Philadelphia 76ers player at the All-Star break

Related