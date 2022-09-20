In NBA player rankings, ESPN lists Jalen Green below other top 2021 rookies

Associated Press

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy went for it on fourth down from his territory on Cooper Rush's first series filling in again for injured star quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys converted, beat Cincinnati when few thought they would after a poor offensive showing in a season-opening loss and might have made it considerably easier to navigate their path without Prescott, however long it is. “I hope they see that with me every time I get in front of them, every time I interact with them,” McCarthy said when asked if he was seeking a boost of confidence for a team shaken by the opener.