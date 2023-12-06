Sixers star big man Joel Embiid ranked 3rd-best player in the league

Coming off the first MVP season of his career, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is off to an even better start in the 2023-24 season. The big fella is averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and a career-high 6.6 assists. He has been terrific as the hub for new coach Nick Nurse’s offense.

Embiid has been terrific in recognizing double teams and when to attack when he has the advantage while also doing a better job of telling guys where to be so he can find them out on the floor. He has been fantastic and the Sixers should feel lucky that they have him leading the way.

Bleacher Report has put together a list of the top 50 players in the league to begin the season and Embiid ranks third on the list. He’s behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

B/R on Embiid:

He’s leading the Association in scoring for a third consecutive season by continuing to play his patented brand of aggressive basketball, drawing fouls with remarkable frequency and doing just enough damage from the perimeter to give defenders no recourse whatsoever. It also helps that he’s better than ever at passing out of double-teams and is serving as more of a playmaking hub with James Harden out of the picture. And, of course, he’s remained one of the league’s deadliest defensive presences.

Embiid and the Sixers have been playing some very good basketball to begin the 2023-24 season and are looking to set themselves up for a deep playoff run come April and May.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire