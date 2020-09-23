Sixers star Ben Simmons ranked as 9th best prospect to build around
76ers star Ben Simmons has received a lot of criticism for not shooting the ball in a league so predicated on shooting. But he is like the queen on the chessboard in terms of how many things he can do on the basketball court. However, due to his lack of shooting, does that make him less of a young talent that teams would want to build around?. In a survey of 15 talent evaluators performed by HoopsHype, Simmons was tied for 9th in the voting with Brandon Ingram of young talents to build around