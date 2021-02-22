Sixers star Ben Simmons gives update on his health in return from flu

Health has been a huge word in the world lately due to the global COVID pandemic and a few alarms were rung recently when Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons missed time with the stomach flu. He missed two games in order to get himself back healthy again in order to help his team.

He returned to the floor in a big way on Sunday going for 28 points on 9-for-11 shooting and he got to the foul line 14 times making 10 of them. Unfortunately, it came in a 110-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors on the road in Tampa, but it is something that he can build on moving forward.

“I feel good,” he said afterward. “It was tough trying to get second my second wind there, but overall I got into it. I felt good.”

Toronto is a tough and physical team that has given the Sixers trouble in recent years. This was a good test for Simmons to be able to come out and lead the way and this is something that he can use to build on now moving forward.

“They cover for each other,” Simmons said of Toronto’s defense. “They communicate pretty well, but overall, I thought we got a lot of great looks.”

He is right about that, the team had a lot of good looks on Sunday that they just could not make. Now, it’s time for them to bounce back and move on to the next one, a rematch with Toronto on Tuesday in Tampa.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related