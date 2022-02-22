Sixers signing Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-day contract, source says

Source: Sixers signing Cauley-Stein to 10-day contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers will be signing 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Cauley-Stein, who played 18 games with the Mavericks this season and was waived Jan. 15, will play behind Joel Embiid.

Before adding Cauley-Stein, the Sixers' backup big men were Charles Bassey, Paul Reed and Paul Millsap. The team sent Andre Drummond to the Nets as part of its trade for James Harden.

Reed backed up Embiid for the first three games after the Harden trade, while Millsap played 11 minutes in the Sixers' win last Thursday over the Bucks.

“Well, we’re looking," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said last week. “We like some of the guys we have. Obviously Paul is going to help us with that — both Pauls. Paul Reed, as well. We have Charles Bassey. But the buyout market is out there as well and we’re looking.”

Cauley-Stein, 28, has 420 games of NBA experience with the Kings, Warriors and Mavs. He's an athletic lob threat, which could be a valuable skill set next to Harden.

The 35-23 Sixers' first game after the All-Star break is a road matchup Friday against the Timberwolves.