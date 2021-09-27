Sixers signing Shaquille Harrison to training camp deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers are signing Shaquille Harrison to a training camp deal, a source confirmed Monday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Harrison, 27, is a defense-first guard who's had stints with the Suns, Bulls, Jazz and Nuggets. He appeared in nine playoff games last season for Denver.

On paper, Harrison has the ability to push players like Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton with high-level, high-effort defense. He's a subpar shooter with a 28.3 percent career clip from three-point range.

NBA teams can have as many as 20 players during training camp. They must trim down to 15 and two two-way players before the regular season begins.

Aaron Henry and Grant Riller are the Sixers' two two-ways. The team has 14 players on guaranteed NBA contracts, per Spotrac, with second-year big man Paul Reed on a non-guaranteed deal but expected to be on the opening-night roster.

Sixers training camp is set to run Tuesday through Sunday. The team will begin preseason play with a matchup next Monday against the Raptors.