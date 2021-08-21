Sixers make significant layoffs, including longtime employee Scott Rego originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers made significant layoffs Friday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Among the employees let go by the team were senior director of equipment operations Scott Rego, Delaware Blue Coats general manager Matt Lilly, Blue Coats head strength and conditioning coach Craig Whitworth-Turner and Sixers scout Rod Baker.

The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey first reported the layoffs. Pompey reports “around 17 employees” were let go, including half of the scouting staff.

Rego was a beloved member of the organization who first joined the team in the late 1980s. He formed relationships with generations of players during his time with the Sixers.

Lilly was named interim GM of the Blue Coats in October of 2018 after the Sixers hired Elton Brand as general manager. The team removed his interim tag about a year later. Lilly helped assemble a roster that went to the G League Finals this past season, led by G League MVP Paul Reed.

Baker, a Philadelphia native, served as head coach of the team then known as the Delaware 87ers before moving to a scouting role. He had extensive college coaching experience before entering the professional ranks.

The Sixers are expected to announce their finalized basketball operations staff next month.

Tad Brown officially took over as the team’s CEO on Aug. 3, assuming a position once held by Scott O’Neil, who resigned in June.

Manager partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer remain at the top of the organization.