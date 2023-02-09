Sixers sending Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 3-team deal with Hornets

The NBA trade deadline is here and teams now have mere hours to make their final moves. The Philadelphia 76ers have been a team that has been known to want to shed some salary as well as make some improvements to the bench unit.

Matisse Thybulle has been a name that popped up along the way, and now, he will officially be on the move. He will be sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in a 3-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sixers will receive Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte in the deal. The four-year man out of San Diego State is averaging 10.6 points and shooting 32.2% from deep on the season.

The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/QzftWxYQ65 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Thybulle made his impact on the defensive end with the Sixers as he was named to the All-Defensive 2nd Team twice and he averaged 1.5 steals with the Sixers. As he now heads to the Blazers, he will look to help Damian Lillard and provide that same defensive edge for them.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire