Sixers select Indiana big man Kel’el Ware No. 16 in latest mock draft

The 2024 NBA draft will take place on June 26 with the first round of the draft and then the second round taking play on June 27. It is the time prospects realize their dreams of being in the NBA and for teams to select their next young piece.

The Philadelphia 76ers own the No. 16 pick in the draft. While one has to assume they’ll move the pick, there are some options that could help them in that area of the draft.

A mock draft put together by Bleacher Report has the Sixers thinking big. They have them taking Indiana’s Kel’el Ware with their selection:

It seems like Kel’el Ware can only rise during a pre-draft process that will highlight his outstanding measurements, athleticism and comfort level shooting threes. Though he struggled during Indiana’s finale and loss to Nebraska, he mostly had a strong last two months in terms of scoring and impact. Narratives that point out empty stats or low-impact production have lost steam. He delivered more consistently in one-on-one situations around the basket while also flashing bonus shotmaking touch and range that create more offensive upside.

In 30 games with Indiana as a sophomore, Ware averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds and he shot 42.5% from deep on 1.3 attempts per game. He has the ability to step out and hit jumpers and is somebody the Sixers could use as a future backup to Joel Embiid. While Paul Reed is still around, his contract is now non-guaranteed for 2024-25 due to Philadelphia not advancing to the second round.

