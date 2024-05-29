Sixers rumors: Could Jimmy Butler return to Philadelphia in trade with Heat?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat warms up prior to a game against the Toronto Raptors at Kaseya Center on April 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Sixers first round playoff exit has the team desperate for a shake-up, and according to a new report, one plan involves bringing back a familiar face.

The Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports through sources that the Sixers are interested in trading for former guard Jimmy Butler and signing him to a full max extension.

The idea, according to Pompey, is viewed as a fallback option if the team fails to sign veteran free agent guard Paul George.

Butler played 55 games and averaged 18 points for the Sixers after he was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2018-2019 NBA Trade Deadline.

He was dealt to the Heat at the end of the season in a sign-and-trade, and later inked a four-year, $184 million contract extension to remain in Miami.

Butler, now 34, is still owed $48.8M next season and has a player option that's valued at $52.2M. Reports indicate Butler seeks a max 2-year, $113M contract extension.

Injuries have hampered Butler's career in Miami. He's played fewer than 65 games a season since being acquired, and recently missed their playoff series against Boston.

Miami team owner Pat Riley previously told reporters that the Heat won't trade Butler, but he's also balked at the idea of giving Butler the extension he's seeking.

While the price for Butler remains unknown, Pompey notes that the Sixers have $65M in free cap space and several enticing draft picks that could make a deal possible.