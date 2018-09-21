Sixers round out training camp roster with Emeka Okafor

Before the Sixers tip off the 2018-19 season with practice Saturday, the team made one more addition to the roster.

It brought back Okafor.

Sorry, not that one. The Sixers signed Emeka Okafor, who spent the 2017-18 training camp and preseason with the squad. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Okafor rounds out the Sixers' training camp roster to 20 players.

After being waived last preseason, Okafor latched on with the Sixers' Gatorade League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats (then the 87ers). The No. 2 pick of the 2004 draft played 26 games for Delaware before making the leap back to regular-season NBA action with the New Orleans Pelicans. Okafor also played 26 games for the Pelicans (19 starts) and averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 block in 13.6 minutes per game.

The 35-year-old had previously been out of the league for four years while recovering from a severe neck injury.

Coincidentally, Okafor, who was cut by the Pelicans earlier this week, will likely his minutes in New Orleans taken over by former Sixer Jahlil Okafor.

The Sixers' full training camp roster is below:

Jerryd Bayless, G, 6-3/210

Jonah Bolden, F, 6-10/220

Anthony Brown, G/F, 6-7/225

Wilson Chandler, F, 6-9/225

Robert Covington, F, 6-9/225

Joel Embiid, C, 7-0/260

Markelle Fultz, G, 6-4/200

Demetrius Jackson, G, 6-1/200

Amir Johnson, F/C, 6-9/240

Furkan Korkmaz, G/F, 6-7/185

T.J. McConnell, G, 6-2/190

Shake Milton, G, 6-6/205

Mike Muscala, F/C, 6-11/240

Emeka Okafor, C, 6-10/255

Norvel Pelle, C, 6-11/215

JJ Redick, G, 6-4/195

Dario Saric, F, 6-10/250

Landry Shamet, G, 6-5/190

Ben Simmons, G/F, 6-10/230

Zhaire Smith, G, 6-4/200







































