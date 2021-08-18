Sixers roster news: Team will sign guard Grant Riller to two-way deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are still looking to fill out their roster before training camp begins in late September and they opened up a spot for a two-way deal on Wednesday when they waived third-year guard Rayjon Tucker.

They moved quickly to fill that spot by bringing in another point guard in the form of Grant Riller. Philadelphia will sign him to a two-way deal after he spent a season with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020-21 season. He played in seven games for the franchise averaging 2.6 points and 0.4 assists in those games.

Riller is a guy who can shoot the ball a bit, he shot 35.6% from deep in college, and he showed off an ability to shoot a bit with the Hornets. He is a guy who will probably spend time in the G League, but the Sixers could use another ball-handler.

Riller is a guy the Sixers could develop and bring him along to help the team in the future. Philadelphia could always use another ball-handler next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid for the future.

