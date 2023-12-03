Sixers rookie Ricky Council IV leads Blue Coats to win over Swarm

While the Philadelphia 76ers are focused on getting healthy with so many players dealing with ailments, their young players are putting in work in the G League.

The Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate, picked up a 123-113 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Saturday night led by undrafted rookie Ricky Council IV. The bouncy athlete from Arkansas contributed 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting and he knocked down three triples on the night.

David Duke Jr., who the Sixers signed to an Exhibit 10 deal shortly before the preseason, led the Blue Coats with 27 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Javonte Smart, on a two-way deal with the Sixers, added 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Ricky Council IV is the dictionary definition of BOUNCY‼️✈️ @blue_coats Watch him take flight NOW on @Tubi. pic.twitter.com/BtshjjVJzK — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 2, 2023

Terquavion Smith, another undrafted rookie for the Sixers, had 12 points off the bench.

Council IV was terrific and he showed off his shooting ability. If he can take steps in that direction, then he is going to be able to carve out a role in the NBA for a long time. He has all the tools to succeed in the league, but he does need to find consistency on his 3-point shot.

