Sixers to reinforce front line, sign Greg Monroe for remainder of season

Philadelphia knows what it has at center. Joel Embiid is an All-NBA, All-Defensive team level big man who is their anchor and best player on both ends of the court. The Sixers are not the same without him.

However, they have been without him a lot, including this current three-game road trip. Embiid has played in 62 games this season and likely will get in a couple more at best before the playoffs start. Behind him they lean on Boban Marjanovic (who has defensive issues) and Jonah Bolden (who is inconsistent), plus some small ball lineups.

Now the Sixers are going to add a little more depth in the form of free agent Greg Monroe, via Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Sixers plan to sign Greg Monroe tomorrow for the rest of the season, waiving Justin Patton. If all goes according to plan, Monroe will likely be available for tomorrow's game. #Sixers — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 3, 2019





Monroe has bounced around in recent seasons. Last season he played well in Boston — 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game, with a PER of 23 — and before that in Phoenix. This season Monroe signed with Toronto, where he played 38 games off the bench, but his production fell off. He traded to the Brooklyn Nets who waived him, then the Celtics picked him up again on a 10-day contract, but they did not sign him for the rest of the season.

Monroe adds some depth for the final five games, even if he doesn’t play much. He’s an insurance policy. All in the name of making sure Joel Embiid is 100 percent and ready for the playoffs.