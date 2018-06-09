Minutes after the NBA finals end, the LeBron James sweepstakes begin

The game wasn’t over. The clock continued to tick. But Joel Embiid was ready to recruit LeBron James, so he did what he knows best.

He whipped out his phone and proceeded to tweet:

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018





The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, 108-85, winning Game 4 and completing the sweep of the Cavs. Up next is free agency, which will begin July 1, and all eyes are already on James.

The 33-year-old 14-time NBA All-Star will have many options, including one to stay in the city of Cleveland. But many fans in cities across the U.S. are hoping he will leave once more. They’re hoping he will join a team fit to take on the dynastic Warriors.

Philadelphia included.

And while Embiid’s tweet was profound, he wasn’t the only NBA player showing interest in James on Friday night. New York Knicks forward Enes Kanter tweeted a Knicks-themed Photoshop of James:





San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray had a Spurs-themed Photoshop of his own.

Ultimately, James’ future will be talked about, debated over and discussed for weeks to come. Embiid’s tweet may have been the first, but it certainly will not be the last.

The conversation surrounding where LeBron James will go in free agency has begun.

