Sixers recently held workout with former Rockets forward Sam Dekker

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their eyes set on the big fish once free agency hits on June 30 and they will have the cap space to acquire one of those big names.

However, the Sixers will have to fill out the rest of the roster. They currently only have four players under contract for the 2024-25 season and will have to get to work in terms of bringing in some role players who can help them win.

As Philadelphia prepares for the offseason, it has begun to look at options. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, the Sixers recently worked out former Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker who was the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

I’m told the Sixers held a free agent workout and tryout for a former first round draft pick of Daryl Morey in Houston, Sam Dekker pic.twitter.com/hQYEdizxLr — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 18, 2024

Dekker has played in 201 games in the NBA averaging 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds. He has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Washington Wizards, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Toronto Raptors. He played overseas in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before playing one game for the Raptors in 2021-22.

