Sixers recall Zhaire Smith, plan for life without Josh Richardson

CAMDEN, N.J. - Shake Milton hasn't spent much of his second professional season playing competitive basketball. As a result of a left knee injury he sustained on Oct. 28 and an inability to find consistent playing time when he returned, Milton has only played in 19 games this year - 13 in the NBA, six in the G League.

Suddenly, it sounds like he's going to assume a prominent role.

Milton played a season-high 22:31 Wednesday night after Josh Richardson strained his hamstring early in the first quarter, posting nine points on 3 of 10 shooting (3 of 6 from three-point range), four rebounds and two assists. With Richardson set to be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, Brett Brown now sees a significant job for Milton to fill.

It's always on my mind to try to find a pick-and-roll partner for Ben [Simmons]," Brown said Friday. "Then it's on your mind, ‘Well, what do you do with the other players?' Namely your center. Do you play Ben at a five? And so Shake comes in, he actually can run a pick-and-roll, he can shoot, and so that interests me. "We've seen [Furkan Korkmaz] in that environment. When you take out J-Rich, you're wondering what's it look like if I want to pursue and continue to grow that part of Ben's game and our understanding of how do we take the group and maximize it. Shake, I think, has a chance to come in and play a role in that. So, my intention is to continue to look at that.

Milton's background suggests he might profile well for what Brown desires. A major focus of his rookie season, when he was under a two-way contract, was developing as a ball handler and decision-maker. He averaged 24.9 points per game in the G League last year and worked on areas like learning how and when to attack the rim, drawing fouls and, of course, running the pick-and-roll (see story).

"Just get to my spots and knock down shots," Milton told reporters Wednesday in Toronto. "Just play with confidence and once you get up the floor a couple times you get in your groove and it's just like playing basketball again, so it felt good."

Al Horford highlighted defensive communication as the biggest emphasis with Milton and without Richardson. The Sixers have often asked Richardson to guard top opposing scorers this season.

"It's hard to replace Josh, first of all, and obviously we hope that he gets healthy and gets back to us, but with Shake, just making sure that we're helping him, on the defensive end especially, getting familiar," Horford said.

"Offensively, I'm not worried about him. He can really, really shoot the ball and he'll have his looks, his opportunities and I'm confident in him. And defensively, just helping him, talking to him, making sure that he's in the right places and doing the things he needs to do, because that's something that Josh is great at."

Brown was straightforward in saying that another way he'll respond to Richardson's injury is by looking to give rookie Matisse Thybulle more minutes.

He was less clear in describing what the future might hold for Zhaire Smith. The team recalled Smith Friday from the G League, and the 20-year-old will be available Saturday night vs. the Lakers.

Smith, acquired by the Sixers in a 2018 draft-night trade, had his rookie season derailed by a broken foot and severe complications from an allergic reaction. He's been "hunting threes" with the Delaware Blue Coats and shooting the ball well recently (see story).

Brown said he's been following Smith's progress and is encouraged by what he's seen and heard.

"[Blue Coats head coach] Connor Johnson and I talk, we follow his statistical progress, namely how does he do at shooting threes in the corner. We get he plays hard, we get that he's an athlete, and so now what? How can we maximize or tap into a little bit offensively what he's been growing?

"I think that there is an upward trend, a growth that we've seen for two reasons: First, him - he's embraced the fact that he's with the G League. Some people treat that as you've been scolded, and he's handled it maturely. And two, there's a symmetry with the programs that I think enables him to feel like there's a progressive path in the next step when he comes up here - same words, same language, same system. And I think for those two reasons we're looking at him a little bit more seriously, especially without J-Rich."





