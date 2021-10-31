Sixers react to Tyrese Maxey’s defensive performance on Trae Young in win

Whenever one is matched up with the Atlanta Hawks, the number one challenge is always stopping Trae Young. It is important to really get into him and bother him as much as a team can and try to get into his space.

They were able to do so on Saturday as they held Young to 5-for-16 shooting in a 122-94 win at home. The primary defender was, surprisingly, Tyrese Maxey who had a lot of success against him.

Normally, the Sixers would turn to Ben Simmons to harass the diminutive star, but obviously, Simmons is not here and the Sixers had to improvise by turning to Maxey.

“It was good,” said coach Doc Rivers. “He stayed down. That’s one of the things, he got two of those in the first half. Other than that, we told him to just pressure him as much as you can, smart pressure. You can’t overpress Trae, because he’s so tricky, and keep pursuing. That was the biggest thing he did today on pick-and-roll, he just kept pursuing, rear contests, I thought were really good.”

Young still made his shots, but that’s just because of how talented he truly is. All Maxey can really do at that point is be able to bother him and make the shots tougher than they normally are. It was an effort that the Sixers will take every single night out on the floor.

“I think Tyrese stepped up to the challenge and was able to force him to take some tough looks and get in his space,” said Tobias Harris. “Overall with a guy like that who can make shots, you got to play him real physical and just make him take those in-between ones and live with them.”

On top of that, Maxey only committed three fouls. He got caught by Young a bit in the first half, but he quickly improved that. It is obvious that Maxey was able to learn from his mistakes and quickly make an adjustment. For a guy who is only 20-years old, it was an impressive performance.

“I just tried to make it tough on him,” Maxey explained after. “Great player, extremely hard to guard, double drags , and drags, and just one on one. So just try to keep coming and keep chasing him and try to defend without fouling.”

Maxey and the Sixers will now take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday who will offer another challenge for Maxey and the Sixers.

“Different players,” said Seth Curry. “They both run pick-and-roll, but they run it a lot differently so just look at the film, just try to stick to our game plan, it’s a lot of high ball screens, so it’s about trusting your teammates, and just pursuing. It’s a 48-minute job.”

