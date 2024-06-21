Sixers ranked 8th in way too early power rankings for 2024-25 season

The 2023-24 season is done and now the attention turns to 2024-25 as the Philadelphia 76ers–and everybody else in the NBA–looks to make improvements in order to take down the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers have a star duo in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to build around and have a ton of cap space to acquire another max player. There will be big names such as Paul George, LeBron James, and others as they look to land the big fish and move forward in the East.

In anticipation of the 2024-25 season, the way-too-early power rankings have been released by Bleacher Report, and the Sixers are ranked 8th on the list:

The Sixers could carve out nearly $65 million in cap space this summer to acquire a star via free agency or a trade, but they aren’t guaranteed to land one. Embiid’s lengthy injury history casts some doubt over the Sixers’ outlook next season, too. But the healthy version of Embiid has been as dominant a scorer as we’ve ever seen, and the chemistry between he and Maxey is still growing. Even if the Sixers can’t build a Big Three this offseason, the two stars-and-depth model has proven effective in the past.

It will be interesting to see what the Sixers will do in this offseason as Philadelphia looks to build a title contender of its own. The foundation of Embiid and Maxey is a great start as they are two of the top players in the league, but it’s now about building the right roster around them.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire