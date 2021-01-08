Sixers quarantining in New York after player tests positive for COVID-19

Seth Curry was out Thursday night for the 76ers due to a sore ankle but spent the first quarter of Philadelphia’s loss to Brooklyn on the bench with his teammates. However, at the end of the quarter the 76ers learned Curry had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Curry left the building, but now the entire Philadelphia team is quarantining in their New York hotel following the game, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia (ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke that it was Curry).

The next step is contact tracing from Curry — who played for the Sixers on Wednesday night against Washington then traveled with the team to New York — plus the entire team being tested on Friday (players are already tested daily). From ESPN:

Embiid, who has a 3-month-old son, told ESPN he plans to self-quarantine from his family until he is satisfied he didn’t contract the virus.

The 76ers next scheduled game is at home Saturday against the Nuggets.

On Thursday, the NBA and NBPA announced that four players had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. However, this is the first Sixers player to test positive during the regular season.

