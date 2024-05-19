Sixers predicted to take Providence’s Devin Carter at No. 16 in draft

The 2024 NBA draft will take place on June 26 with Round 1 and Round 2 taking place on June 27. The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 16 pick at the moment, and even though they’re likely to trade the pick for a win-now player, there are some options at 16.

The Sixers could certainly use a wing player. Somebody who can produce on both ends of the floor in the high pressure situations in the playoffs would be a great fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

However, they could also use a backup point guard. Another ball-handler who can run things on the offensive end would be a big help. The folks over at HoopsHype used their Draft Predictor and they believe the Sixers will take Providence guard Devin Carter.

HoopsHype puts Carter to the Sixers at a 22.2% chance of happening while Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter has a 20.2% chance of being selected by Philadelphia.

A tough-minded guard on either end of the floor, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 37.7% from deep in the 2023-24 season for Providence.

