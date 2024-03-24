Sixers potential draft prospects: Dalton Knecht leads Tennessee to wins

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA draft per Tankathon and there are a lot of routes they could go with the pick. They could, of course, trade the pick in order to get a player that will win right away, but some players in the NCAA Tournament can help.

One player that makes sense for them is Tennessee wing player Dalton Knecht. Through two wins in the tournament, Knecht has totaled 41 points and 17 rebounds and has played well on both ends of the floor. He’s helped the Volunteers pick up wins over Saint Peter’s and Texas thus far to reach the Sweet 16.

Knecht would give the Sixers a big boost on the wing and he brings a lot of experience from his time in college. A lot of NBA teams are beginning to focus on more experienced players rather than turning to freshmen and other youngsters.

Knecht is shooting 39.1% from deep in his first season with Tennessee after transferring from Northern Colorado. He is a good player who can help an NBA team right away.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire