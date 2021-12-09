Sixers player grades: Joel Embiid leads the way in road win over Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to end their 4-game road trip on the right note on Wednesday when they took on the Charlotte Hornets for a second consecutive game in Buzz City. Despite being so shorthanded again, the Hornets gave the Sixers all they could handle and they really were battling all night long.

Eventually, the Sixers were able to pull away late and hold off Charlotte 110-106 for a third straight win and they sweep the Hornets in the two-game series. The Sixers wrap up the trip at 3-1 despite the poor loss to the Boston Celtics to start the trip. Joel Embiid had 32 points and eight rebounds for Philadelphia in this one to help the team move in the right direction again.

Seth Curry had 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, Tobias Harris had 18 points and six rebounds, and Andre Drummond had eight points and five rebounds off the bench while Shake Milton added eight and three assists. Tyrese Maxey made his return and had six and three assists.

Here are the player grades following another win over the Hornets:

Tyrese Maxey: C-

In his return after missing a game with a non-COVID illness, Maxey looked a little slow. Coach Doc Rivers did say that he was pretty sick before the game so that could have been a factor in this one. He was just not able to have the same quick burst to the basket.

Seth Curry: A

This was a bounce-back game for Curry after missing all six of his 3-pointers on Monday. He knocked down a triple in the opening quarter which set up a solid shooting night for him. He was huge in the third quarter as a guy who provided some needed scoring until Embiid got it going and he also did a solid job of setting up his teammates as well.

Danny Green: C

The veteran had a slow start to this one as he missed his first couple of 3-point attempts. He did have an assist in the opening quarter when he found Curry for a triple after pushing the ball on the break. He did knock down a corner triple in the third quarter and a huge one in the fourth after the Hornets took the lead.

Tobias Harris: C+

This was a terrific offensive start for Harris as he knocked down two triples in the opening quarter. When Harris is able to just make quick decisions with the basketball and not dance with it, that is when he is at his best. Philadelphia has been in need of the efficient Harris out on the perimeter. He provided that in the beginning scoring eight points in the first quarter, but after that, he was not able to give much else. Even in the fourth quarter, he missed a couple of bunnies.

Joel Embiid: A

With Charlotte being so shorthanded again, Embiid again went to work. The big fella was able to get deep position in the paint and finish around the basket while also being able to draw fouls and get to the line. There was a scare in the early going when he was smacked in the face mid-air which caused him to be down on the ground a bit, but he was able to get up fairly quickly. He and Curry took over in the third quarter as he was too tough to handle down low and he was scoring well around the basket.

Andre Drummond: A

Drummond has been terrific in his reserve role, but he gave an especially huge lift in this one. He was rolling to the basket with aggression, he was doing his usual work on the glass, he was passing well, and he was even making free throws. His work out on the floor allowed Embiid to get the proper rest he needs and that is something that Philadelphia will take on an every-night basis.

Shake Milton: A

Milton knocked down a miraculous shot from halfcourt to end the first quarter, but it didn’t count as it left his hands after the buzzer sounded. Other than that, he was able to knock down a triple, he was big on the glass, and he was distributing well.

Matisse Thybulle: B

One can always tell when Thybulle is engaged on offense when he is moving without the ball. There were a few times where he was able to get to the basket for easy hoops because he is so athletic. When he is moving in the halfcourt, he is able to get involved, and that makes things a little easier on offense. It makes him a bit of a threat so defenses will have to pay attention to Thybulle. He struggled from deep, but he at least took those shots and didn’t hesitate.

Georges Niang: C

There was a moment early in this one where Niang showed off a lot of emotion. He knocked down a corner triple and he immediately let out a yell and let the crowd at Spectrum Center know what was going on. Other than that, he did not give much.

Furkan Korkmaz: D-

The fifth-year guard from Turkey struggled again as he missed his only two attempts of the game—both triples. He also did not do much of anything else to really earn any more playing time. He has got to truly bust out of this slump in order to get the job done on the floor.

