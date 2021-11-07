Sixers player grades: Joel Embiid leads team to win over Bulls, 6th straight win

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a lot at the moment. They are still handling the Ben Simmons saga as best they can, but they are also missing a lot of key pieces such as Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and Isaiah Joe due to the health and safety protocols and injury.

They have looked at adversity in the eye and have not blinked as they were able to go into Chicago on Saturday and beat the Bulls 114-105 for their sixth straight win. Joel Embiid was the catalyst in this one as he had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way and set the tone for Philadelphia.

Furkan Korkmaz returned and had 25 points and six rebounds off the bench, Shake Milton had 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, Seth Curry added 11, Paul Reed had 10 and five rebounds in a start, and Tyrese Maxey had 10 and eight assists. Georges Niang also had 12 points off the bench.

Here are the player grades following an impressive win:

Tyrese Maxey: A

The second-year guard was terrific in his distribution. He had seven assists in the opening half as he was able to create offense for his teammates and he only had one turnover. The Bulls are a tough team with guys like Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan out on the perimeter and Maxey seemed to have a tough time trying to get into the paint and finding looks for himself on the offensive end, but his passing was sublime for Philadelphia. On the other end, he put in the effort which is what they will take at the moment as he continues to work on that end.

Shake Milton: A

With the team struggling a bit in the second quarter, Milton gave the team a big spark. He had a couple of tough buckets in the paint that triggered a big 15-0 run for the Sixers that allowed them to take a lead into halftime. He also had a very nice block in the quarter as he used his length beautifully. He was big on the glass and he has been big with his distribution as well with zero turovers. He has continued to be a big help for the Sixers since he returned from his injury.

Seth Curry: B

Curry had a tough time shooting the ball from deep, but the veteran out of Duke continues to make plays on the offensive end for the Sixers as the team continues to lean on him a bit during this tough time. He is attracting a ton of attention from opponents so that is something that is helping the offense and it opens up shots for other teammates.

Paul Reed: B+

The energetic big man earned the first start of his career with the Sixers being so shorthanded and he made a positive impact in this one. He showed off his athleticism by making a few plays and he did a solid job on the glass and on the defensive end. His instincts on the offensive glass, specifically, is something that looks like it can be a positive skill for the future. This was a pretty good game for the man they call “Bball Paul”.

Joel Embiid: A

The big fella was active on the glass to start this one as it seemed that he really wanted to go at Nikola Vucevic. He did settle for jumpers in the beginning, but he eventually got rolling as he was able to drive inside for easy buckets and he was then able to expand to other parts of his game. He had a cool 20 and 10 at the half as he made things look easy for himself on the offensive end. He didn’t score as much in the second half, but when he did, they were clutch baskets. He did make an impact on the defensive end as well as he was making life tougher for the Chicago guards at the basket. The only real blemish was the fact that he committed six turnovers.

Furkan Korkmaz: A+

Korkmaz returned from his one-game absence and he immediately made an impact by giving the team a spark in the opening quarter. Philadelphia was sleepwalking a bit to start this game and the fifth-year guard from Turkey knocked down three triples to get the Sixers going a bit and give them a lead after one quarter. He knocked down his first four 3-pointers before finally missing one. His offense in the second half was paramount to winning this one as he answered every big bucket Chicago came up with.

Andre Drummond: C-

Once Embiid went to the bench, Philadelphia’s interior defense struggled a bit. Not all of that is on Drummond as it is tough to stop Chicago’s perimeter players without Thybulle out there, but Drummond has to be better when it comes to stepping up and protecting the rim. That takes the pressure off of Philadelphia’s perimeter defenders. He was silent on the glass with only two rebounds and he committed five fouls in 14 minutes.

Georges Niang: C+

The man they call “The minivan” got off to a tough start in this one as he missed seven of his 10 shots, but he was able to make an impact on defense and he made an absolutely ginormous triple in the fourth to help the Sixers close it out. He did a solid job of switching on the pick-and-roll and forcing LaVine to take a tough fadeaway triple as he used his length and defensive instincts to make a play.

