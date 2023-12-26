Sixers’ Paul Reed expresses frustration, looking to learn from mistakes

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers had a frustrating Christmas Day as they fell to the Miami Heat 119-113. They were down both Joel Embiid and Nic Batum for the contest, but it can’t be used as an excuse with Miami missing Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, and Haywood Highsmith.

The Sixers just didn’t play well enough to get the job done. They know it. They’re a veteran group and they understand they need to be better all-around. Tyrese Maxey can’t go 4-for-20 on a night they don’t have Embiid and Paul Reed can’t have as tough a night as he had against the Heat.

Reed, who drew the start with Embiid out, ran into some foul trouble early while defending Heat star Bam Adebayo. He picked up four fouls in the first half and with Mo Bamba playing so well, Reed wasn’t able to play much in the second half.

All in all, he only played 17:27 and had four points and two rebounds with five fouls. It was an overall off night for Bball Paul.

“We lost, but I feel like I didn’t play too good,” said a somber Reed after the loss. “It’s just frustrating.”

Reed is having a fine season. He entered the night averaging 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds off the bench and has been a consistent contributor to this team all year. Off nights are going to happen. It’s just on him now to learn from these mistakes and be better in the future. He understands that.

“Yeah, for sure,” Reed added while beginning to perk up. “It’s always a learning experience and that’s probably the best way to look at it when you lose a game like that is to try and learn from the mistakes.”

Reed and the Sixers will continue the road trip on Wednesday when they face the Orlando Magic.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire