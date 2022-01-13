Sixers packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris would allow them to trade for power forward

PHILADELPHIA — Plenty of trade rumors involving the 76ers will undoubtedly be forthcoming between now and the NBA trade deadline Feb. 10.

That's a given since Ben Simmons is still not playing games midway through the 2021-22 season. But Sixers coach Doc Rivers knows more of his players are going to hear their names come up in reports over the next four weeks.

"Some guys take it very seriously and read everything," said Rivers prior to Wednesday's 109-98 home loss to the Hornets that snapped a seven-game win streak. "Some guys ignore everything. So you just try to keep the pulse of your team (and) each individual. ... My job (is) keeping them together."

The Sixers' Ben Simmons, 25, slaps hands with Tobias Harris as Simmons heads to the bench during a January 2020 win over the Nets.

Rivers said he speaks to president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand "all the time" about what he'd like to add to the roster.

"We talk about our team building," Rivers said. "You're just not going to throw any trade together and do it. We're looking at our team and what fits, how it works (and) what the style I want to play with this group."

It makes one wonder if Rivers talked to power forward Tobias Harris in the wake of ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Marc Spears each saying they've heard the Sixers want to include Harris in a Simmons trade to increase the chances of landing a star that Morey covets.

Swapping Simmons or Harris separately for impact players isn't easy, so packaging them, while another option, would only seem to complicate matters at first glance. How it could make sense is because there are numerous quality power forwards that could be available, such as the Hawks' John Collins, the Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and the Kings' Harrison Barnes.

The Sixers might want more for Simmons, but by including Harris those '4' men could be part of what comes back to Philadelphia and Rivers wouldn't have to worry about redundancy at power forward. They could theoretically have swapped Simmons for, say, Collins, promising young swingman Cam Reddish and a pick while moving Harris for guard or wing help. But Atlanta dealt Reddish to the Knicks on Thursday, so that's no longer a possibility.

Asked about the trade rumors following Wednesday's defeat, Harris replied, "Honestly, it's something I'd rather not talk about. It already took too much energy out of me yesterday and today. I just move on from that.

"This is my 11th year in the NBA. It's not my first rodeo. It's not the first time that I've been in trade rumors and it probably won't be the last, so that's that."

#Sixers Tobias Harris on being the subject of trade rumors: ‘I’d rather not talk about that’ pic.twitter.com/ueLrMDRVhb — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 13, 2022

Harris has been traded five times since coming into the league in 2011-12.

The Sixers' priority continues to be trading Simmons and landing a difference-maker for him. While they're not actively shopping Harris, according to an NBA source they'd be willing to include him in the right deal.

Harris is making $36 million as the Sixers' highest-paid player this season and the embattled Simmons, given his salary boost from being an All-NBA third-team selection in 2019-20, is at roughly $35.3 million. That's a combined $71.3 million, which would mean the Sixers must take back at least $53 million in salaries from a trade for those two.

Few, if any teams would be interested in acquiring both Simmons and Harris, but it becomes more reasonable if a third or fourth team joins the party with the two ending up in different cities.

#NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren't actively shopping Harris. — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 13, 2022

It doesn't help the Sixers' cause that Harris isn't playing nearly as well this season as he did during last year's regular season. His 3-point shooting has dropped off precipitously – from .394 to .299 – and he hasn't attacked the basket as consistently as he did in 2020-21.

And Simmons' value decreased by skipping training camp, the preseason and sitting out the first 40 regular-season games for "personal reasons" in an effort to get the Sixers to trade him.

Simmons has always been a better player in the regular season than the playoffs. By not suiting up this season, teams last saw him against Atlanta, when he didn't take a shot in the fourth quarters of the final four games and shot .333 from the foul line in the seven-game series.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, had lunch with Morey and Brand in Philadelphia on Wednesday, but nothing changed and Simmons is "no closer to playing this season." Paul, who also represents the Sixers' Tyrese Maxey and the Hornets' Miles Bridges, sat courtside at Wednesday's game.

The Sixers' Ben Simmons, 25, and Tobias Harris celebrate in the fourth quarter of a Jan. 6, 2021, victory over the Wizards.

As for the chances a Simmons/Harris mega-deal happens by Feb. 10, I'll say it doesn't, though all it takes is one strong offer.

Yes, the Simmons discussions, some of which could include Harris, will certainly pick up, but this situation could linger after the trade deadline and still be ongoing at the June 23 NBA Draft.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Sixers packaging Simmons and Harris in trade doesn't make much sense