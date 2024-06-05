Sixers' Pacheco making strides after return from injury

Jun. 5—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Post 6 junior outfielder Anthony Pacheco spent most of the first two months of last season bouncing around between the Sixers and the Hawks, gaining valuable experience at both levels.

He finished his 2023 summer season as a second team All-Class AA selection after putting together a standout season for the Hawks. The experience was hugely beneficial heading into this summer.

"I was able to help lead a team," he said. "Last year, there was a lot of big guys (on the Sixers) like Colter (McAnelly), Julian (Romero), Mason (Tafoya) and all them. When I was on the Hawks, coach (Bradley) Barker told me that it was my team and I had to help lead them there."

That momentum has carried over to this season in his first year as a full-time contributor for the Sixers. In 22 games played, Pacheco has posted a .250 batting average to go along with 13 hits.

But Post 6 manager Ty Lain knows Pacheco still has another gear he can get to.

"He's a really good player and ended up being a phenomenal player with the Hawks," Lain said. "We know what he is capable of, and he is really starting to turn it on for us. We think he hasn't played his full best yet, and when he does, it's going to be pretty special.

"As he gets more at-bats here, we think he is going to get better and better."

Part of that feeling stems from the sheer amount of time Pacheco missed since last June. In a game against Wheatland last summer, Pacheco tore the labrum in his left shoulder while sliding into second base.

"I dove into second base, and it just popped out," Pacheco said. "(When I) went to the emergency room, I found out it was torn 360 degrees, pretty much. I just got cleared in the middle of January and had the surgery in August."

The next six months were spent going through intense physical therapy. It included three days of training and helping strengthen the muscles around his labrum.

He also had to work to get his swing back and trust his body that his labrum wouldn't be an issue moving forward.

"Coming back, my swing felt a little off, so I'm just starting to feel like I'm getting back in the groove of everything," Pacheco said. "I still haven't really dove into a bag, so that's been kind of scary. But diving in the outfield has been a lot better.

"At the beginning of the year, it was a bit scary swinging and throwing."

One of a hitter's biggest assets at the plate is their confidence, which can be extremely difficult to build and even easier to have torn down. Staying even keel through the tough times is critical, and Pacheco does so by reminding himself of something he has been told since he was in tee-ball: just have fun.

"I was talking to my dad last year, and when I was coming back, and he said whenever I feel like I'm losing confidence, whether it's in games or in the cages, just to step out, take a breath and remember what it was like when I was a kid," Pacheco said. "That helps a lot, and helps take my mind off things, for sure."

Pacheco's hitting numbers have been solid so far, especially given how much time he missed rehabbing in the offseason. But one of his biggest assets to the team so far has been his play in the outfield.

"The guy gets good reads and jumps on balls in the outfield," Lain said. "When the ball is hit to him, you feel comfortable with him making a play."

Coming up to play at the varsity level presents its own challenges, which have forced Pacheco to adjust. One of the biggest things he has had to adjust to is the speed and velocity that pitchers throw with.

It's something that has gotten better since the season started, but is something he continues to try to improve at.

"Down there, the pitching isn't as fast," Pacheco said. "It's maybe 80 miles per hour sometimes, and up here, the speeds are (mid-to-upper) 80s, so it's definitely something to adjust to.

"(It's also) the schedule as well. On JV, there's 40-50 games, and up here there's 80."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.