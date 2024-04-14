Sixers open season with a pair of lopsided wins

Apr. 13—CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Sixers opened their season in emphatic fashion during a doubleheader sweep of the Colorado Travelers on Saturday at Powers Field.

Cheyenne started slow offensively before breaking open the first game for a 13-0 victory that saw four pitchers combine for a no-hitter. The Sixers had no such trouble getting going during the nightcap, scoring seven runs in the first inning during a 25-0 victory.

"We were a little jittery early and were trying to do too much at the plate," Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. "For us, it's about approach and we didn't have one early. Once we settled in, we started taking good (at-bats), put a lot of balls in play, hit the ball hard and had an overall good day."

In Game 1, senior Hayden Swaen poked a single through the right side to score Braden Pearson from second for a 1-0 Sixers lead in the third inning. Travelers' second baseman Luke Hargrave was holding Pearson at second base and was a step too late in getting to Swaen's groundball to his left.

Landon McAnelly drove home a run on a fielder's choice to shortstop to put Cheyenne up 2-0 and open the floodgates.

The Sixers scored six runs in the third and added seven more in the fourth to end the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Peyton Seelye, Andrew Thomson, Parker Koerwitz and Swaen combined for the no-hitter. Seelye fanned four batters in his two innings of work. Thomson and Swaen both posted two strikeouts.

"We threw a bunch of strikes in both games and only gave up a couple hits," Lain said. "We filed up the strike zone. Our pitching is a little bit ahead of our hitting at this point, and they showed that.

"I'm very pleased with what I saw from all of our pitchers."

Center fielder Nolan Horton was 2-for-3 with two RBI. McAnelly had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBI.

Swaen also sparked the offense in the second game, hitting a bases-clearing double to left-center for a 3-0 Cheyenne lead. The Sixers pushed seven runs across in the opening frame on their way to a 25-0 win.

Cheyenne posted seven runs in the first, eight in the second and seven in the third. It rapped 20 hits and also took advantage of nine walks and six hit batters.

"We went back to the basics of hitting the ball back side," said Swaen, who was 1-for-1 with three RBI. "We've been working on that all offseason and were getting that approach dialed in right before the game.

"We want to have that back side approach and use the whole field. Hitting pull side happens, but once you know how to hit back side and hit gaps, that's when you thrive."

Brayden Kamarad entered the game in Swaen's place and went 4-for-4 with two RBI. Anthony Pacheco and Colin Crecelius both added two hits — including a triple — and four RBI. Seelye was 3-of-4 with three RBI. Landon McAnelly was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Kaed Coates went 2-of-2 with two RBI.

Pearson, Crecelius, Marcus George, Brodin Robbins and Corey Williams all pitched an inning apiece, giving up three hits and striking out 10 while walking just one.

The Sixers return to action Saturday against Laramie and Rock Springs.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.