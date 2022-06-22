Sixers to offer PJ Tucker a three-year, $30 million contract?

But it became public on Monday that Tucker would opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season with the Miami Heat to become a free agent. Multiple sources have the Sixers intending to offer him a three-year, $30 million contract. Time will tell what will happen. But a source added that there’s mutual interest between Tucker, 37, and the Sixers.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Just catching up, PJ Tucker opting out from the Heat was expected. It merely is the means of securing a higher starting salary next season, and more than a single season. – 7:33 PM

PJ Tucker this season:

7.6 PPG

5.5 RPG

2.1 APG

41.5 3P% (!)

Which contender needs him the most? pic.twitter.com/xTub6WSfXM – 6:51 PM

Not necessarily surprised PJ Tucker is opting out. It’s a good way for him to secure more money and/or a longer deal.

Heat have to do what they can to keep him. They don’t really another starter-level 4 on the roster.

My guess is he sticks in Miami, where he’s been a great fit. – 6:11 PM

Sources: PJ Tucker will decline his $7.35 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM

Brian Windhorst: Philadelphia also in the mix for P.J. Tucker, by the way, just opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat. [ESPN] -via Philly Voice / June 21, 2022

Tim Reynolds: P.J. Tucker deciding to opt out was 100% expected. This does not mean he’s leaving Miami, source reiterated to AP. It’s likely Heat will fight to keep him, and Tucker made clear to teammates when season ended that he would like to be back. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 20, 2022

Shams Charania: Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 20, 2022