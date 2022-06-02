Drew Timme will return to college basketball for senior year

Yahoo Entertainment

Dr. Jill Biden appeared on Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, where the First Lady shared with LeVar Burton a cautionary tale about her own spelling bee aspirations. “We had a spelling bee in my class and I won that spelling bee,” Dr. Biden said. “I was supposed to go to the next level but I was so afraid of speaking out in public, that the next day, I told my mother I was sick and I didn’t go to school and I never went to the spelling bee.” While Dr. Biden is now a teacher and outspoken supporter of education, when she was younger the idea of being outspoken about anything was intimidating. “Just getting on the stage just scared me to death,” Dr. Biden said. “And we have to learn to take risks, I think.” Dr. Biden doubled down on her own advice, when asked if she would’ve done things differently back in her spelling bee days. She said, “You know, I would say to her, ‘You know what? Take some risks, Jill. Have a little confidence in yourself and you'll be surprised because you can do it.”