Sixers not interested in Pacer packages for Ben Simmons

Present-day, there’s still plenty of interest in Simmons around the league, from teams like the Pacers and Timberwolves who have been inquiring about him for most of the offseason. Recent reports have turned up names like Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, for example, but sources say the names floated in those talks came primarily from Indiana’s end, with the Sixers never expressing much interest in a Pacers deal or even registering serious talks.

Source: Philly Voice

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Danny Green experienced — and learned from — a very public player holdout before Ben Simmons and the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Ben Simmons next ploy is to show up outside this Eagles game wearing a Tom Brady jersey – 11:20 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

👉 Minnesota Timberwolves Lookahead w/ @DerekJamesNBA

🔘 Ben Simmons (10:05)

🔘 Defense (23:51)

🔘 Year 2 Ant (26:33)

🔘 DLo (29:33)

🔘 KAT (33:34)

🔘 Predictions (47:21)

🎧 bit.ly/hwkx520

SUBSCRIBE

linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Jk2rO2JuQS – 7:19 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Will the Sixers get a motivated Ben Simmons now that he’s back? The early signs are, well, mixed, but Philadelphia thinks they have the winning stance regardless of whether he’s committed phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-l… – 7:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Lucky enough to have @Derek Bodner on to discuss a new topic for him, the Ben Simmons saga. Of course, we also hit on the rest of the roster and make our predictions for Philly’s season. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:56 PM

Story continues

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @hardwoodknocks!

👉 Sacramento Kings Lookahead w/ @gwiss

🔘 Ben Simmons (7:02)

🔘 Fox (11:19)

🔘 Haliburton (20:14)

🔘 Davion (22:35)

🔘 Bagley (29:24)

🔘 The rotation (33:40)

🔘 W-L (46:07)

🎧 bit.ly/hwkx519

SUBSCRIBE

linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t3dTbpabTs – 6:20 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 37 – Pro talks about the Ben Simmons trade and the type of player Philly will want to get from it.

Listen to it here 👉 linktr.ee/roguebogues

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #BenSimmons #Trade pic.twitter.com/EaYbJFZLgc – 6:06 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Tune into @Stadium NBA Season Preview show, with myself, former NBA player/assistant Evan Turner (@Evan Turner), ex-player/executive Pat Garrity and host @camronsmith – with the latest on Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ben Simmons is officially listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s preseason finale against the Pistons in Detroit #Sixers – 5:35 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Pistons. – 5:33 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Embiid, Green, Harris, Milton, Thybulle are all out for tomorrow’s game vs #Pistons

Ben Simmons is Doubtful #Sixers – 5:32 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

My understanding is that Ben Simmons is “doubtful” for tomorrow vs. Detroit – 5:24 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

If the #Sixers can convince Ben Simmons to stay with the team and play until his fate is resolved, they will benefit the most.

Why?

Playing Simmons gives the Sixers the best chance to win a championship inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:19 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Ben Simmons for Zion. Phone it in – 3:14 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc on if there is any update on if Ben Simmons will join the Sixers for tomorrow’s preseason game in Detroit (the first day he could be with the team, assuming he passes all COVID protocols): “No, not yet. But we’ll find that out. You’ll know.” – 12:53 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey is happy that Ben Simmons is back and he did add that they are a better team with him #Sixers – 12:38 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

No update yet from Doc Rivers on whether Ben Simmons will be with the Sixers for their preseason finale tomorrow. – 12:36 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball grades for the Philadelphia 76ers:

5. Danny Green: 5.22 (0.09 down)

4. Seth Curry: 6.0 (0.15 up)

3. Tobias Harris: 7.25 (0.33 up)

2. Ben Simmons: 8.0 (no change)

1. Joel Embiid: 10.78 (0.16 up)

nbamath.com/crystalbasketb… pic.twitter.com/0XoxkERO8N – 12:30 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

ICYMI recent Lowe Post podcasts: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on without Kyrie (for now), fake Kyrie trades, Ben Simmons return, annual 5 Most Confusing Teams: apple.co/3oW1XAP

All the big NBA questions with @Bill Simmons: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 10:50 AM

More on this storyline

As the season approaches, The Stadium and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Simmons’ stance has not changed despite also meeting with coach Doc Rivers and having taken a physical. Also, the Sixers still remain enamored by going after Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Shams: The Sixers would love to get him back on the floor, but I’m told there really isn’t any change as far as where he stands mentally. I think he’s wanted a trade. I think, mentally, that hasn’t changed, and so, it’s still not clear where he stands with the organization. He’s met with Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, I’ve been told some of those meetings have gone pretty short. -via Sixers Wire / October 15, 2021

While waiting for Simmons to clear protocols and rejoin the team in earnest, the Sixers have only been able to put him through individual workouts and conduct meetings away from the larger group. And the early returns have not been especially encouraging — one source described Simmons as “going through the motions,” though it was noted that things have improved each day over the few days he has been here. -via Philly Voice / October 15, 2021

Given the circumstances and the client history of Rich Paul (whose disgruntled players have ranged from Eric Bledsoe to Anthony Davis), this has come as no surprise to the organization. But if the trend continues and Simmons’ dissatisfaction takes center stage on the floor in a Sixers uniform, there will be debate about how it impacts the team and whether it puts pressure on them to get a deal done sooner rather than later. -via Philly Voice / October 15, 2021