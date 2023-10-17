Sixers’ Nick Nurse offers encouraging injury update on Tyrese Maxey

NEW YORK–The Philadelphia 76ers received a bit of a scare in the first half of Monday’s preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. Tyrese Maxey took a hard fall on his back and he immediately went back to the locker room.

It was then decided that the team would rule him out with back spasms as it is just the preseason. He finished with eight points and three assists on the night.

Afterward, coach Nick Nurse offered an encouraging update on Maxey as the Sixers continue to work through the preseason schedule.

“He landed on his back and had some back spasms,” said Nurse. “Nothing of major concern. Probably just playing it a little cautious. Preseason game.”

Nurse and the Sixers took the right precautions with Maxey. It is just the preseason and the focus should be making sure everybody is ready for when the real games count starting Oct. 26.

Philadelphia has one preseason matchup left against the Atlanta Hawks at home on Friday.

