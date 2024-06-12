Sixers’ Nick Nurse gives thoughts on Caitlin Clark being left off Olympic roster

The USA women’s team announced their roster for the Paris Olympics and there was one noticeable absence on the roster: Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

The No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA draft is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.3% from the floor and 33.3% from deep. She has had her ups and downs while dealing with the physicality of the professional game, but she is still an obvious talent and one has to assume she will figure it out.

With Clark being left off the Olympic roster, a debate has sparked in the basketball world. Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse had this to say about Clark:

I almost can’t believe it because I agree with you that the ratings and just everything probably continues to roll on if she’s on the team. I’m pretty surprised she’s not on the team.

Nurse is a native of Iowa. He has a lot of love for Clark and the program so he wants to see her succeed.

