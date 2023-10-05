Sixers’ Nick Nurse discusses what he’s seen out of young Jaden Springer

FORT COLLINS, Colo.–The main focus for the Philadelphia 76ers remains the James Harden saga and continuing to figure out how to handle that going forward as well as getting everybody on the same page under new coach Nick Nurse.

However, one cannot forget about the young players as well.

One player who could make an impact in his third season is young Jaden Springer. The 21-year-old out of Tennessee is looking to make an impact and he could earn a spot in Nurse’s rotation as guys continue to battle it out for spots.

“Listen, I’m doing a lot of teaching with those guys,” said Nurse. “I probably stopped practice more and make sure that I’m getting some points across. Jaden, in particular, he’s trying to do everything, right. He’s playing hard and he’s physical and he’s into the ball from the start of practice, every early drill, even some of it that’s not almost not even at game speed yet, but he’s always going at game speed.”

Springer has played in only 18 games through the first two seasons of his NBA career averaging 2.4 points and 0.9 rebounds. If there is one area that he would help the Sixers in immediately, it would be on the defensive end. That is something that Nurse is looking to help him harness through camp so far.

“There is some things that I’m trying to do to make sure he understands to use those abilities that like some of his physicality,” Nurse added. “Just because he’s a guard doesn’t mean he can’t be a good basket protector. Maybe not a rim protector, but he can—we’re working on him getting over there and taking charges or going up vertical, using the gifts that he has to do some of that stuff.”

Springer was able to take another step in the Las Vegas summer league, mostly on the offensive end, but he showed off some more defensive acumen that is impressive for a kid so young. For Nurse, this training camp is about making sure he is ready to compete when his number is called and limiting mistakes.

“He’s done well,” Nurse finished. “He’s done very well and he’s doing what he can do. He gets to the front of the rim. He’s limiting his mistakes, which is, I think that’s what he needs to do. Play hard and limit mistakes.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire