Sixers’ Nic Batum back in the gym working out with Jalen McDaniels

The offseason is a time to both relax and begin preparations for the next season for players around the NBA. Some will get their relaxation in early and then get back in the gym while others will have a mixture of both.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Nic Batum–who will enter free agency in the offseason–is back in the gym with former Sixers forward Jalen McDaniels and his trainer, Clint Parks.

Parks posted a picture on his Instagram story of Batum and McDaniels putting work talking about 3-point shooting. The veteran out of France continues to work on his game despite being in the league now for 16 years.

Nic Batum is in the gym working with @ClintParks05 and former Sixer Jalen McDaniels #Sixers pic.twitter.com/InHaMbZ5Nk — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 11, 2024

Batum shot 39.9% from deep in 57 games with the Sixers including 38 starts. He was a key piece to their success and one has to assume that Philadelphia will bring him back in order to help space the floor for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to flow on the offensive end.

