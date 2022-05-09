Sixers, NBA Twitter react to Joel Embiid losing MVP to Nikola Jokic

Ky Carlin
·2 min read
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid had himself an incredible season becoming the first big man to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 and he is the first big man to average 30 points in a season since Moses Malone in 1982.

The big fella averaged 30.6 points and he carried the Sixers through a ton of adversity. From the Ben Simmons saga to the big James Harden trade, Embiid made sure the Sixers were competitive and contending for a championship despite what was thrown at them.

However, it wasn’t enough to win the MVP award as for the second straight season, Embiid came up short in the race to Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. The Joker had himself another huge season averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, and led the Nuggets to a big season despite missing their second and third best players all season.

With that being said, Sixers and NBA Twitter believed Embiid was robbed as they had their best reactions to Jokic winning:

