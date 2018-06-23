Sixers' NBA draft decisions should serve as a warning for Markelle Fultz

The Friday after any NBA draft is a crowning moment for all of the league's franchises. They trot out the previous night's selections and hold introductory press conferences with smiles all around.

The Sixers were no different as they showed off first-round picks Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet at their training complex Friday morning.

However, make no mistake that this one was a little bit different.

While the event was all about the new faces joining the organization, it also served as a direct warning shot to Markelle Fultz.

Brett Brown sat at the podium sandwiched between the two players he selected in the first round of his initial foray as Sixers interim general manager. Both guys happen to be bigger guards and each possess a particular top skill (athleticism for Smith and shooting for Shamet) that the Sixers thought they were getting right from the start in Fultz.

"The real reason they're here is their talent," Brown said. "Their ability to grow into NBA players, to play a modern-style of basketball. The ability we felt that their base foundation had so much more room to grow.

"The notion of how we play here in Philadelphia. The values that we have on defense, how we want to play offense. How we all look into a crystal ball and suspect the sport is going to be played in 2025. When you added those up, it made perfect sense and aggressively targeting these two players that sit on my right and sit on my left."

It was just a year ago that the Sixers made an aggressive move to the top of the 2017 draft for Fultz. And while the franchise isn't ready to give up on him after a rocky rookie season, it certainly sounds more and more like the team has settled on him becoming just a piece and not a cornerstone.

"When we started looking at the players available and I especially start looking at how we want to play and who can be sandwiched in between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, we're looking for that modern-day type of player," Brown said when asked whether taking two guards in the first round meant something about Fultz's status. "To say position-less basketball, it's really not that. To me, it might give you better vision of what I'm trying to say. I just think that the skill and things that we require, these two have, especially as you look sandwiched in between. And whether that's Markelle, T.J. (McConnell) or Cov (Robert Covington), I would tell you the same thing.

"When you look at the league, the league switches defensively a lot. When you look at the league, the league drives, dishes, needs three-point shot-makers and playmakers a lot. So whether it's apples for apples is fine by me, but probably what you should hear the loudest is I don't think there's overlap. I think that they can play together."

Playing together is completely different than playing around. It's pretty clear the Sixers now reserve the status for Embiid, Simmons and whatever stars they plan to chase in free agency or via trade.

That doesn't mean Fultz can't reclaim the standing within the organization he was seemingly destined for when the Sixers called his name at No. 1 last year. After all, he just turned 20 years old last month (he's actually 14 months younger than Shamet).

It all starts during this crucial summer for Fultz, which apparently is already going well (see story). But Smith and Shamet will have the chance to make impacts of their own coming up in the next few months as well.

"If you just base it on math and you look at percentages of what does a 10th player do and what's a 26th player do, rarely do you see people immediately come in and claim a large role in rotations and heavy minutes. That historically isn't the trend," Brown said. "I say that from a factual base more than something that might be challenged. I expect these guys to challenge that.

"Where this ends up, the expectations in relations to role and minutes and all of that, they're going to tell me. We've got a summer league coming up. They will have ample opportunities to draw their own line in the sand."

Fultz better be focused on drawing his too.

