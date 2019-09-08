Sixers' Mike Scott apparently involved in Eagles tailgate fight
When you’re 6-foot-8 and play for a city’s professional basketball organization, it’s tough to remain incognito. When you wear a division rival’s jersey into the midst of a hometown tailgate, trouble can ensue. These two facts combined led to what we saw before Sunday’s Eagles-Redskins game: Sixers forward Mike Scott apparently getting involved in a tailgate fight before the game.
Here’s what we know: Scott, a Virginia native and clearly a Redskins fan, showed up at Lincoln Financial Field in a burgundy-and-gold jersey:
On my way @4thandJawn pic.twitter.com/Wf6hV0aZeO
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 8, 2019
About two hours later, phones then caught Scott in the midst of a conflagration of sorts:
Bro mike Scott going crazy pic.twitter.com/B3gKasLpQn
— Alex (@HoodieMVS) September 8, 2019
Whatever happened, though, it didn’t keep Scott from attending the game; midway through the first quarter, he offered up the following tweet:
Look who made it lol @alexemcintyre 💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/itx7gaYEJM
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 8, 2019
Never a great idea to get involved in anything involving the public when you’re a pro athlete, but then again, these are Eagles fans, who could make a youth-group pastor start throwing hands.
The Sixers offered the following statement: "We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."
We’ll update as we get more information.
