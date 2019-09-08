Sixers' Mike Scott apparently involved in Eagles tailgate fight

Mike Scott of Philadelphia. (Getty)

When you’re 6-foot-8 and play for a city’s professional basketball organization, it’s tough to remain incognito. When you wear a division rival’s jersey into the midst of a hometown tailgate, trouble can ensue. These two facts combined led to what we saw before Sunday’s Eagles-Redskins game: Sixers forward Mike Scott apparently getting involved in a tailgate fight before the game.

Here’s what we know: Scott, a Virginia native and clearly a Redskins fan, showed up at Lincoln Financial Field in a burgundy-and-gold jersey:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About two hours later, phones then caught Scott in the midst of a conflagration of sorts:

Bro mike Scott going crazy pic.twitter.com/B3gKasLpQn — Alex (@HoodieMVS) September 8, 2019

Whatever happened, though, it didn’t keep Scott from attending the game; midway through the first quarter, he offered up the following tweet:

Never a great idea to get involved in anything involving the public when you’re a pro athlete, but then again, these are Eagles fans, who could make a youth-group pastor start throwing hands.

Story continues

The Sixers offered the following statement: "We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

We’ll update as we get more information.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports: