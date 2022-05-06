Will Sixers' Joel Embiid play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat? The answer is yes

Sixers center Joel Embiid wears a mask to protect an orbital fracture during the 2018 NBA playoffs.

If the 76ers are going to close the gap in their playoff series with the Heat to 2-1, franchise player Joel Embiid will help them do it.

The Sixers originally listed Embiid as out for Game 3 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid missed the first two games, both of which the Sixers lost in Miami, due to a fractured orbital bone and mild concussion.

But Embiid, a finalist for league MVP, cleared concussion protocols and participated in shootaround Friday morning, then was upgraded to doubtful early Friday afternoon. He worked out on the court pregame wearing a mask and felt good enough to play.

Home cooking:Sixers looking forward to getting back to Wells Fargo Center

When asked about Embiid's status during his pregame media session, Doc Rivers said, "We don't know yet. He's going to warm up and see. We're going to go from there.'

The Sixers had missed Embiid, the NBA's leading scorer with 30.6 points per game during the regular season, the most at the offensive end. The double-teams he draws help create open shots for his teammates.

In the best-of-seven series' first two games, the Sixers shot just 14 for 64 (.219) from 3-point range without Embiid. James Harden has been unable to carry the Sixers in Embiid's absence, with Tobias Harris (27 points in Game 1) and Tyrese Maxey (34 in Game 2) leading Doc Rivers' team in scoring during the two defeats in South Florida.

They also really miss his presence as an interior force on defense.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Joel Embiid injury news: Sixers' star will play in Game 3 vs. Heat