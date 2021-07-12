Sixers legend Charles Barkley sounds off on All-Star Ben Simmons

It seems everybody wants to chime in on the situation surrounding Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. Given he is one of the most talented players in the league, it befuddles people why he will not shoot or step up on offense in big moments.

Ever since Philadelphia’s Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home, the trade talks have grown quite loud. Simmons had five points and took only four shots as the Sixers came up short.

Sixers legend Charles Barkley, who is not one to hold back on his opinion on anything, had this to say about the Simmons situation:

They got a serious issue on their hand with this Ben Simmons situation, because I know Philly is a very difficult town when things aren’t going good. I hear all these fans talking about we got to trade Ben Simmons, but after watching him play, and I know he’s making 30 to 40 million a year, what team, and he’s afraid to shoot the ball, what team wants to trade for that situation? So I think it’s gonna be, I don’t even know the right answer. Do the Sixers think they can fix him? Or are they just gonna trade him for less? Because you’re not gonna get equal value as a player.

Charles Barkley does NOT hold back on Ben Simmons Barkley tells me #BenSimmons is afraid to shoot & Sixers are to blame too + his trade value is low + #Sixers can’t win like this “They have a serious issue” 📲 My Entire Barkley 1-on-1 https://t.co/3X545K3VI0#CharlesBarkley pic.twitter.com/6rEAv5CCQt — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 12, 2021

Publicly, coach Doc Rivers has continued to support his 24-year-old All-Star point guard and maintained that he can get the star on the right track offensively. As mentioned, the Sixers will not trade Simmons just to do it. The value has to be fair, but on the flip side, a change of scenery might be best as he tries to work out his offensive issues.

Story continues

List

Former Sixers scout evaluates potential draft targets, upside, and fit View 7 items