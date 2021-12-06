Sixers legend Allen Iverson reveals his all-time NBA starting lineup

The all-time starting lineup in NBA history is always a hot debate topic. People will argue for their favorite players to be included in an all-time lineup all the time, and the debates will be hot and lasting as everybody makes their case.

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson, who has a case of his own to be in somebody’s all-time starting lineup considering his impressive resume, revealed his own lineup back in 2019 and it is an impressive group of players that are hard to argue.

Iverson has Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal in his lineup. This group of players features incredible shooting, scoring, and dominant play on the inside that is more than just O’Neal. It’s hard to really go against any of these five players.

The Answer shared his top 5 of all-time. 👀#ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/GqaR6sir7i — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 3, 2019

One could make a case for the great Magic Johnson to be in there instead of Curry, but the Golden State Warriors great has changed the way the game is played so it’s a good choice by Iverson.

