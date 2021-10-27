Sixers legend Allen Iverson gives his opinion on Ben Simmons situation

The situation surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons continues to be the focus around the team as they continue to move forward with their 2021-22 season. The young guard wants a trade, but the Sixers want him with the team.

Therefore, they are looking to give him all the help he needs in order to get him back on the floor and they can move forward. It has been a wild couple of months going back and forth and now as the season goes on, a franchise legend has come out with his own opinion on Simmons.

Allen Iverson built his legacy in Philadelphia on working hard, playing much larger than his 6-foot build as he had the heart to put it all on the line every night. That is what made him a legend in the eyes of the fan base.

Simmons reportedly does not want to return and play in front of the fan base in Philadelphia as he does not want to deal with the wrath of their disappointment. Iverson spoke on this:

With Ben, I think the connection with the fans got out of hand and that’s what he didn’t want to have to deal with coming back. My whole thing with our fans is, we’re with you if you’re with us, but when we feel like you don’t want to be with us? They’ll kill your (expletive).

Iverson is not wrong about the fan base here. They just want to see one work hard and continue to get better despite the failures out on the floor. Philadelphia fans will defend anybody to a fault if they just see an effort to get better, but if they don’t, then that changes things. Simmons will have to deal with it at some point.

