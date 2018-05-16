Sixers land No. 10 pick in draft lottery, now have 6 total selections

The Sixers will have the opportunity to add another lottery pick to their young core.

The Sixers landed the No. 10 pick in Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery. The selection conveyed to the Sixers via the Los Angeles Lakers and dates back to the Michael Carter-Williams trade in 2015. The selection was also in play for the Boston Celtics as part of the Markelle Fultz deal.

"Probability suggested this is where we would end up tonight, both keeping the pick and selecting at No. 10," Sixers president Bryan Colangelo said in a statement. "Given the depth of the draft pool, we expect to be in a position to add another talented young piece to our developing core."

The Sixers now have six total picks in the 2018 NBA draft - Nos. 10 and 26 in the first round and Nos. 38, 39, 56 and 60 in the second round (see story).

The NBA draft is set for June 21.

Here are the complete lottery results:

1. Suns

2. Kings

3. Hawks

4. Grizzlies

5. Mavericks

6. Magic

7. Bulls

8. Cavaliers

9. Knicks

10. Sixers

11. Hornets

12. Clippers

13. Clippers

14. Nuggets

























