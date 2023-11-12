Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. struck by vehicle walking near residence in Center City

The Philadelphia 76ers received some horrific news on Saturday night when they found out that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle while walking near his residence in Center City. It is terrible to hear of something so tragic to a genuinely great person.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle and is in a local hospital. Representatives from the team, including President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, are at the hospital with him to offer support in his time of need.

He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but it isn’t believed to be season-ending. Local police are investigating the incident.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, are with Oubre Jr., at the hospital. He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren’t considered to be season-ending. Local authorities are investigating the incident. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

Oubre Jr. has been playing terrific basketball to begin the season. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor, and he has been a helpful defender while stepping in as a starter after the team traded PJ Tucker.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire