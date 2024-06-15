Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. makes big move with CAA as free agency draws near

Free agency in the NBA is set to begin on June 30 as the Philadelphia 76ers look to add more talent and upgrade the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They will have a ton of cap space to bring in another max player while also being able to fill out the roster with solid role players.

One of those role players is one of their own free agents: Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers brought in Oubre late in free agency before the 2023-24 season and got a ton of production on a vet minimum. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 44.1% from the floor and 31.1% from deep.

As free agency draws near, Oubre has signed on with CAA agency after not having an agent in the 2023 offseason.

We are excited to welcome @KELLYOUBREJR to the family! pic.twitter.com/1p5TgF7On1 — CAA Basketball (@CAA_Basketball) June 12, 2024

One has to believe that the Sixers will look into bringing Oubre back. He was way too good on a smaller deal and Philadelphia will be looking to continue to build a championship roster to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire