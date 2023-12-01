Sixers say Joel Embiid out vs. Celtics, Tyrese Maxey to try and go

BOSTON–The Philadelphia 76ers will once again be short-handed as they pay a visit to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Sixers already knew they’d be missing Kelly Oubre Jr. and Danuel House Jr., but now they’re going to be down another starter and possibly a third.

Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game with an illness. He missed Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans he missed shootaround on Friday morning at the TD Garden. He is now officially ruled out for this contest.

As for Tyrese Maxey, he is now questionable for this contest due to an illness. Coach Nick Nurse did say that he is going to warm up and try to give it a go.

“Tyrese is struggling, but he is going to go through warm ups and we’re gonna see where he’s at,” said Nurse.

Nurse did add that Nic Batum will go through warm-ups as he’s dealing with a finger issue he suffered in New Orleans. He is listed as probable.

With Embiid out, it will be a tough battle for the Sixers. If Maxey can’t go as well, it will be interesting to see how Philadelphia handles everything against a very tough Celtics team.

